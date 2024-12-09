6,108 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.
NYSEARCA IJK opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.94 and a 1 year high of $100.01.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
