6,873 Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,873 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 27.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after buying an additional 322,422 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,320,000 after acquiring an additional 138,194 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,663.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 685,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 648,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 81,401 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROCK stock opened at $70.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.92 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

