7,179 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,252,000 after acquiring an additional 587,329 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $1,865,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,201,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $52.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $52.88 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

