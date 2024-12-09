9,194 Shares in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEFS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,110,000.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

CEFS stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $208.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Announces Dividend

About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

