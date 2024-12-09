Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,220,000.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Jean Robitaille sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.25, for a total value of C$591,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total value of C$1,701,300.00.

AEM opened at C$118.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$60.17 and a 12 month high of C$123.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$115.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 135.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

