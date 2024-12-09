Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $573.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

