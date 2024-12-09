Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,106,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,974,000 after buying an additional 344,543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ally Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $19,140,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $38.55 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

