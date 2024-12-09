Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Insider Activity at Ambac Financial Group

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Kristi Ann Matus bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $30,429.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,429. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $12.66 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $600.59 million, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.