Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,720 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Arvinas by 147.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Arvinas Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.