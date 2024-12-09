Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,223 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 366.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after buying an additional 148,910 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 498,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,603,000 after acquiring an additional 146,246 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,818,000 after purchasing an additional 69,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,270,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $258.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $195.09 and a one year high of $277.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.71.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

