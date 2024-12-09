Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CFO Michael Truett Tate Sells 16,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,885,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,494,721.92. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Truett Tate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astera Labs alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Truett Tate sold 167,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $17,190,980.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Truett Tate sold 7,398 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $671,812.38.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $6,203,000.00.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB stock opened at $120.40 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $3,425,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.