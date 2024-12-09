AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) CEO David Moradi Sells 900,000 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) CEO David Moradi sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,864,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,742,960. The trade was a 32.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Moradi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AudioEye alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, David Moradi sold 14,061 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $367,554.54.

On Tuesday, November 12th, David Moradi sold 68,298 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $2,013,425.04.

AudioEye Stock Performance

AEYE opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $270.40 million, a PE ratio of -82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AudioEye by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 515,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 101,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 202.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AudioEye by 58.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AudioEye

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.