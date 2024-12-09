Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 34,200 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 5,606.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in UiPath by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in UiPath by 7.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in UiPath by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $26,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

