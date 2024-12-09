Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,366 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $83.59 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

