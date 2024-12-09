Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.7 %

BIPC stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

