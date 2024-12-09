Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

GTES opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

