Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 10,721 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 93.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138,475 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $112,749,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,115,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,387,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,114,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,408 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OWL opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 138.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

