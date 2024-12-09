Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 1,871 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,632,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,127,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,511,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,518,588.62. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.70 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

