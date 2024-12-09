Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 12,209 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,893,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,246,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,104 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $801.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

