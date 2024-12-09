Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 9,937 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $211,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

