Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Standex International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 460,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,092,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Standex International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Standex International by 19.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $204.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $137.40 and a 52 week high of $212.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $349,491.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,196.71. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total transaction of $690,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,765.04. This trade represents a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,419. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.