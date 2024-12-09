Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $407,000 Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Chord Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.45.

Chord Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $117.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.62. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.96 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

