Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 83.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR stock opened at $136.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.11. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

