Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 64.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 71.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in OSI Systems by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total value of $311,713.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,975.17. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,175.42. This trade represents a 46.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,835 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,523. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $181.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.72. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.42 and a 1 year high of $183.22.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

