Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $10,027,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.00.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $497.00 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.56 and a 12 month high of $510.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,220. The trade was a 32.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $4,682,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,389.64. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

