Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 233,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 22.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

BCPC opened at $177.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCPC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

