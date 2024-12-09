Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 70,666.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 28.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 8.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 422,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 31,661 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,130,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after buying an additional 68,340 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $4,628,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 36,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,285.92. This represents a 6.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

