Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $409,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,908,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,710,370. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $123.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.