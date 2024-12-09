Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $409,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies
In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,908,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,710,370. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL
Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of DELL stock opened at $123.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $179.70.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.