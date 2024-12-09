Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $409,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,073,000 after purchasing an additional 201,899 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,426,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,163,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,064,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,530,000 after buying an additional 751,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,847,000 after acquiring an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.