Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $479,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

