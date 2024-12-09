Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $417,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

