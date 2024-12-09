Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 192,421.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,233,000 after buying an additional 7,975,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42,735.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,223,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,417,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Hubbell by 30.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,377,000 after purchasing an additional 279,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.13.

HUBB opened at $461.97 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.06 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $449.29 and a 200 day moving average of $406.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

