Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $1,624,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 90,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of PSEP opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

