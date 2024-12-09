Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,603.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

