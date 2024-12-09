Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Relx by 119.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Relx by 119.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

