Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 2.3 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $322.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.07. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $234.01 and a one year high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

