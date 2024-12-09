Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 2,321 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Greif by 71.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Greif by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 27,766.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Greif from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of GEF stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23). Greif had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Greif Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.