Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 2,362 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 80.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,084,000 after buying an additional 509,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after acquiring an additional 479,548 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,495,000 after acquiring an additional 249,405 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $87.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,662 shares of company stock worth $59,869,133 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

