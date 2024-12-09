Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 2,665 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 669.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 63,950 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 35,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 64,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $141.38 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

