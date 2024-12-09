Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,365 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AerCap stock opened at $95.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.29. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $100.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

