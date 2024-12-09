Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,243 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter worth $46,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 54.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Envestnet Stock Up 0.1 %

ENV opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

