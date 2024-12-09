Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $427,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA stock opened at $220.30 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.