BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Sells $18,824,940.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.83, for a total transaction of $18,824,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,421.24. The trade was a 67.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BLK stock opened at $1,042.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,004.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $896.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $742.22 and a one year high of $1,068.34. The firm has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,019.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

