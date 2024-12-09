BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Sells $18,824,940.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.83, for a total transaction of $18,824,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,421.24. The trade was a 67.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,042.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,004.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $896.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $742.22 and a one year high of $1,068.34. The firm has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,019.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

