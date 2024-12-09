Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,952 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

