BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.59.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK opened at $64.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $72.66.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Rubrik will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,973,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,559,908.80. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 104,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $3,278,327.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 462,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,909.40. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 574,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,114.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.