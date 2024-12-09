BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 21,952 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 1,537.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $421,741.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at $10,925,754.84. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 38,392 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $769,759.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,001.55. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,396 shares of company stock worth $1,733,561. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Trading Up 1.3 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.09.

About PagerDuty

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.