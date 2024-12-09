BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 95.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in WisdomTree were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 586.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 250,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 213,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 390.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,562,000 after buying an additional 2,276,452 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 74,173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 15.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WT stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.46. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on WT. Northcoast Research cut WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,051.98. This represents a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 67,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,240,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,169,263.88. This trade represents a 0.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

