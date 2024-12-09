Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.18% of Cactus worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cactus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce M. Rothstein sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,183.94. This trade represents a 29.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Bender sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,003.45. The trade was a 63.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $8,916,325 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:WHD opened at $63.96 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.47 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

