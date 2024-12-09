Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,607 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 391,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 22,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $965.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.05%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,127.12. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

