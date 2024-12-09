Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,372 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 101,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in CAVA Group by 103.4% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CAVA Group by 323.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $150.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.00 and a beta of 2.93. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $172.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAVA

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $2,133,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,894.61. This trade represents a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.